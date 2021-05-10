Great Olympics can win the league title if guaranteed fair officiating - Gladson Awako

Great Olympics captain Gladson Awako

Great Olympics captain Gladson Awako says poor officiating has been the cause of the team’s poor away form in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

His comments come after the ‘Oly Dade Boys’secured a 3-2 win against WAFA on Friday on matchday 23 at the Sogakope Park.



Olympic had suffered a big 4-1 defeat to Ebusua Dwarfs at the Cape Coast Sports on their last trip away from home.



Gladson Awako, a FIFA U20 World Cup winner in 2009 said the team can compete for the league title if officiating improves especially in their away games.



“There are still more games to be played because there are soo many games to be played and the league is very competitive”, he said in an interview.



“Olympics have had unfair officiating this season and if things go on fairly we can win the title. Most of the games we have lost away was due to bad officiating”.

Gladson Awako stated the team is trying to meet its target by the end of the season.



“Our target for the season is to remain in the Top Four and we are on course so we will continue to maintain that focus and plan. We can achieve the target with our consistent performance”.



Awako has scored six goals in the ongoing campaign for the Accra-based side.



Great Olympics have accrued 40 points after matchday 23 and still placed in the Top-Four.



Olympics host Aduana Stars in Accra on matchday 24.