Great Olympics captain Gladson Awako lauds team's 'perseverance' in victory over WAFA

Accra Great Olympics captain, Gladson Awako

Accra Great Olympics captain Gladson Awako has lauded his teammates for showing grit in their victory over WAFA on Friday in the Ghana Premier League.

The Dade Boys needed a last-gasp winner against the Sogakope based club at the Red Bull Arena to return to the top of the league.



Having opened the scoring after 13 minutes through a brilliantly curled freekick, Awako saw his side throw away a two-goal lead before second-half substitute Abdul Manaf Mudasiru clinched the winner.



"Happy with the perseverance shown by the team. We keep going! Thanks to the traveling fans," Awako wrote on Social Media after the game.

Their place at the top could last for only 24 hours should Medeama beat Liberty Professionals on Sunday.



The victory was their first in three games and the second since the start of the second round.



Great Olympics will next host two times Ghana Premier League champions Aduana Stars in Accra.