0
Menu
Sports

Great Olympics coach Bismark Kobby Mensah confident of surviving relegation

Bismark Kobby Mensah.png Great Olympics coach, Bismark Kobby Mensah

Fri, 7 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Great Olympics coach Bismark Kobby Mensah has opened up on his main target as coach of Accra Great Olympics.

The former Karela United gaffer took over as Great Olympics coach early this year following the sacking of Yaw Preko.

Olympics secured their first win in five matches after beating Berekum Chelsea in Accra over the weekend.

Despite the victory, the Dade Boys are only three points from the drop zone.

"It has not been very bad and it has not been good," he told Tv3. "I think I have a challenge in my hand and looking at the response of the players, everybody is trying their best.

"If all of us can play our part well, I think the first objective is to make sure the team is still in the premiership which form me, we are on course."

Great Olympics travel to league leaders Aduana Stars for their next game in the Ghana Premier League.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: