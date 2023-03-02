0
Great Olympics coach Kobby Mensah heaps praise on players after beating Hearts

Bismark Kobby Mensah.png Great Olympics head coach, Bismark Kobby Mensah

Thu, 2 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Great Olympics head coach, Bismark Kobby Mensah was in buzzing mood on Wednesday afternoon after guiding the team to beat Hearts of Oak 1-0 in the Ghana Premier League.

Speaking in his post-match interview, the coach gave all the credit to his players for putting up a very good performance.

“I am happy with this win because it was a big game. When I took over this club, the fitness level of the players was not in the best shape but for them to win this game is massive for us

“Credit to the players. They played very well. It was a derby and they played according to the game plan. Credit to them,” coach Kobby Mensah said after the game.

Following the defeat today, Hearts of Oak have suffered a major blow in the quest to win the league title.

The team must now prepare for the Super Clash against Asante Kotoko on Sunday,

 

