Great Olympics coach Yaw Preko confident of victory against Hearts in 'Accra derby'

Great Olympics head coach, Yaw Preko

Great Olympics head coach Yaw Preko is confident his side can pick a win against Hearts of Oak on matchday 11 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

The two teams face off in the Accra derby with the bragging rights at stake in this crucial encounter.



Hearts and Olympics both dropped points in their matchday 10 games and will hope to bounce back with a win in this game.



Coach Yaw Preko will coming up against his former side and will be hoping to make a big statement should he win the game.



“I want to see a beautiful game on Saturday and I want my players to come to the party and perform very well and hopefully we will get all the three points”, he told Happy FM.

“I am doing a professional job so my focus is on Olympics 100 %. I am concentrating on my job here because this is where I am getting paid not at Hearts. I have to be professional and do my job well”



“My players and our technical team are working very hard towards victory so we are doing our parts then we will see how it goes because Hearts have a good team and they are playing well”, he added.



The game comes off on Saturday 30th January, 2021 at the Accra Sports Stadium.