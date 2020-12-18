Great Olympics coach entreats Asante Kotoko to improve performance to make impact in Africa

Annor Walker, Head Coach of Accra Great Olympics

Great Olympics trainer Annor Walker has urged Asante Kotoko to improve their performance in order to make an impact in Africa.

Asante Kotoko have endured a disappointing start to the season, winning one, losing one and drawing two in four outings.



Apart from the 1-0 win against struggling Legon Cities FC, the Porcupine Warriors are yet to dominate their opponents.



Maxwell Konadu’s side are yet to score more than one goal in a match this season, prompting lots of concern among their teeming fans.



The Reds are the sole representatives for Ghana in the CAF Champions League.

Great Olympics coach Annor Walker was baffled by the display of the Kumasi-based giants after leading his side to beat them 1-0 in an outstanding fixture of the ongoing Ghana Premier League on Thursday.



“They have an international game to play but with this performance, I think they have to raise up their game,” Walker sadly remarked.



Asante Kotoko qualified to the next stage of the CAF Champions League after their opponents, FC Nouadhibou, forfeited the second leg of their tie in the preliminary round of the competition.