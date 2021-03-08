Great Olympics coach happy with win over Dreams FC

Accra Great Olympics coach, Annor Walker

Accra Great Olympics coach, Annor Walker has expressed his satisfaction with his side's victory over Dreams FC on matchday 17 of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.

The ‘Dade boys’ pulled the chestnut out of the blazing fire and handed Dreams FC a 1-0 win at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu on Sunday.



Thomas Acquah scored to settle the encounter.



Speaking after the game, the coach could not hide his joy after beating Dreams FC away from home.

“Is a match that we knew was going to be difficult but tactically we worked on it and it has paid well for me and I am very happy for my boys and to the almighty father, so I'm very happy,” he said.



“Honestly the team is for me, I’m the coach and father for the boys and so in my absence, they were worried and were calling me in my sickbed. So they wanted me the way I am to them and how I treat them and they always want to die for me.”