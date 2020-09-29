Great Olympics completes signing of University of Ghana's Arnold Abbey-Mensah

Abbey-Mensah is a medical student at the University of Ghana

Great Olympics FC have announced the signing of youngster Arnold Abbey-Mensah for the 2020/2021 season.

According to PRO of the Accra-based side, Nii Armah Oblie, they scouted and poached the talented player at the GUSA Games while he was featuring for the University of Ghana (UG) team.



Abbey-Mensah is described as budding talent with excellent dribbling skills, full of stamina and has attributes of powerful shots in both legs.



The left-footed attacking midfielder has huge potential of becoming a star in the near future.

Abbey-Mensah comes from a suburb in Accra called Mamprobi.



The community has produced several top footballers including Sam Johnson, Peter Ofori Quaye, the Sabah brothers, Stephen Appiah and Ali Jarra.