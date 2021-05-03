Great Olympics cruise past Liberty Professionals to go third

Great Olympics

It was a total dominant performance by Accra Great Olympics as they defeated Liberty Professionals 2-0 in a match-day 22 encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The win pushed Great Olympics into third with 37 points, two points adrift league leaders Medeama who have amassed 39 points thus far.



Great Olympics dominated the opening minutes of the first half with some impressive passing with their talisman Gladson Awako leading the charge.



Awako came close in the 23rd minute but his free-kick from 20 yards was superbly saved by Liberty goalkeeper Kofi Baah.



Great Olympics striker Maxwell Abbey on the half-hour mark shockingly missed from five yards after some heroic defending by Liberty Professionals captain George Amoako.



Liberty Professionals playmaker Abraham Wayo who had a largely silent half-hour came close to open the scoring for the away side but his drive from inside the penalty box was wayward.

Great Olympics deservedly took the lead in the 37th minute when Maxwell Abbey Quaye fired in a ferocious left strike past goalkeeper Kofi Baah after Osei Bonsu's long-range pass found him just outside the penalty box.



Michel Otu should have given Great Olympics the cushion lead just on the stroke of halftime but his header missed by a whisker.



Great Olympics started the second half like they did in the first half as they searched for the second goal to calm their nerves.



Tricky Great Olympics winger Samuel Abbey Quaye should have given Great Olympics the cushion lead on the hour mark but goalkeeper Kofi Baah delivered a world-class save to deny the winger.



Quaye who scored the opener for Great Olympics had a glorious chance to add his second of the day but was not clinical enough to beat Kofi Baah this time around.

Liberty Professionals on the other hand lacked the needed quality in the final third to trouble Great Olympics goalie Stephen Kweku.



It was all Great Olympics affair in the second half and Gladson Awako nearly scored the goal of the season but his well-struck volley narrowly went wide.



Substitute Joshua Kwame Rhule scored the second goal for Great Olympics in the 85th minute as he tapped in from close range after a delightful cross from Osei Bonsu.



Great Olympics held on to secure three points at the end of the match.