Great Olympics' defeat unfortunate – Annor Walker

Head coach of Accra Great Olympics, Annor Walker

Head coach of Accra Great Olympics, Annor Walker, has described his side’s defeat to Liberty Professional as unfortunate.

The Scientific Soccer lads defeated the Wonder club 2-0 on matchday 5 of the Ghana Premier League on home turf.



Youngster, Simon Asamoah, scored twice in either half to hand the Dansoman based club a convincing victory.



Speaking after the game, Annor Walker indicated that his side did not deserve to lose but said he has accepted the defeat.

“I give thanks to the almighty, my players as well. It’s unfortunate we lost this match because we didn’t deserve to lose the game. It is a match that we should lose but you can see clearly what happened.”



“For I take everything that happens in my life as one of those things so I have accepted this defeat,” he said.