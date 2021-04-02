Great Olympics defeats Medeama as GPL 2nd round resumes

Samuel Abbey Ashie Quaye [C] scored the only goal

A solitary strike from Samuel Abbey Ashie Quaye on Friday afternoon propelled Great Olympics to a narrow 1-0 win against Medeama SC in the Ghana Premier League.

After a short break at the end of the first round of the 2020/2021 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign, the second round has resumed this weekend.



With matchday 18 fixtures starting today, it is the Great Olympics that has hosted Medeama SC at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Following a fierce contest from both teams in the early parts of the game, the home team managed to take the lead five minutes after the half-hour mark.

Talented Ghana U-20 defender Samuel Ashie Quaye latched onto a good pass and made no mistake as he slotted his effort into the Medeama SC net.



Although the visiting team would excel in the remainder of the match, a resilient Great Olympics team stood firm and held on to win by a goal to nil to amass the maximum three points in the end.