Great Olympics defender Solomon Adomako impresses in Black Galaxies pre-CHAN friendly

Great Olympics defender Solomon Adomako

Great Olympics defender Solomon Adomako was in fine form when the Black Galaxies shared the spoils with Algeria in a pre-CHAN tournament friendly.

The enterprising defender was delight to watch in the Black Galaxies 0-0 stalemate against the North African country at the Nelson Mandela Stadium.



The 21-year-old was handed a starting role and put up an impressive show to propel the home-based national team to share spoils with Algeria, the host country for the upcoming CHAN tournament.



The encounter was expected to access the readiness of the lads ahead of the tournament.



With Great Olympics versatile defender, Solomon Adomako leaving no stone unturned at the backline when he was paired at the heart of defence with Hearts of Oak’s Konadu Yiadom.



Adomako excelled to receive applause from the Algerian fans who visited the stadium.



The former Young Apostle star made six brilliant interceptions which got many talking about. His stand out performance ensured Black Galaxies keep cleansheet with Danlad Ibrahim in post.

Having already, being tipped for greatness Solomon Adomako is expected to command a place in Annor Walker’s team when the 2022 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship starts few days to come.



Though, Adomako is not a well-established center-back or right-back in the Ghana Premier League but has proven his standard with Great Olympics, which merit his inclusion in Black Galaxies.



He is expected to maintain his calm and sterling performance for the tournament as Ghana hope to clinch the title after many years of absence.



The two-time finalist will open their campaign on 15 January against Madagascar before taking on Sudan four days later.



Their final Group C match will be against tournament-favourites Morocco on 23 January 23. Ghana’s all three matches will be played in the city of Constantine.



The tournament is scheduled to kick off on January 13, 2023.