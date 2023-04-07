0
Great Olympics former players make donation to the team at training to boost morale in camp

Next for Great Olympics, the team will play away to Aduana Stars in the Ghana Premier League

Fri, 7 Apr 2023

Some of the former players of Great Olympics on Thursday visited the training grounds of the team.

Represented by legend George Alhassan, Godwin Attram, and others, the former players donated some items to support the team.

“Lovely gesture shown by Former Players to the Current players of the club at Training today.

“Reps include: Godwin Attram, Afo Dodoo, George Alhassan, Richard Olele Kingston, Issah Alhassan, Philip Tagoe MacLean jnr.,Shark Adjei, James Tetteh and Theophilus Mensah,” a post on the Facebook page of Great Olympics to share the news with supporters said.

Great Olympics have lost form in the Ghana Premier League and is now just one place above the relegation zone. This gesture by the former players is to boost the morale in the camp.

After an interaction with the former players, the current squad should be motivated to fight for the club in upcoming matches.

Next for Great Olympics, the team will play away to Aduana Stars in the Ghana Premier League on Saturday, April 15.

