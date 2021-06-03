Great Olympics forward Maxwell Quaye confident of ending Hearts of Oak's winning streak

Accra Great Olympics FC

Accra Great Olympics winger, Maxwell Quaye believes that this is the right time for the Dade Boys to end Hearts of Oak's five-game winning streak in the league.

Accra Hearts of Oak have been in flawless form, having gone on a run of five games without defeat, and have also kept five clean sheets in the process.



The Phobians are on top of the Ghana Premier League and have a five-point lead over their regional rivals, who are third on the table.



Quaye, who scored in the win against Hearts in the first round, is poised to repeat the feat again on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

"The team can't wait for the most anticipated match of the season. This is a chance to break Hearts of Oak's winning streak and close the gap on the league table. Hard work and team chemistry are vital in this derby," he posted on Twitter.



