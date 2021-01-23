Great Olympics held at home by Karela United

Great Olympics

Great Olympics were held to a goalless draw at the Accra Sports Stadium by League leaders, Karela United in this matchday 10 fixture of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

The 'dade boys' were hoping to close in on the gap with a win against Karela United in this encounter.



The game started with both sides making early incursions but failed to put the ball at the back of the net.



Coach Yaw Preko made some tactical changes to his squad to improve his side's chances upfront but Karela United were resolute in defence.

Karela United star Diawise Taylor was also kept at bay from causing any havoc by the Olympics defenders in the game.



Great Olympics star Gladson Awako was well marshalled in the game and the two key players for both sides failed to urge their sides to victory.



Coach Yaw Preko is yet to taste defeat since taking over the job from Coach Annor Walker in the ongoing season.