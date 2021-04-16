Great Olympics hold Asante Kotoko to a goalless game

Both sides failed to create a clear chance in the game

Asante Kotoko held Great Olympics to a goalless draw at the Accra Sports Stadium in this matchday 20 fixture of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

It was a highly competitive game between the two teams with each side failing to put the ball at the back of the net after regulation time.



The Porcupine Warriors were awarded a free kick in the third minute following a bad challenge on Patrick Asmah just behind the left-side of the 18-yard box. Frimpong's delivery on the free-kick went wide for a goal kick.



Great Olympics dominated possession in the first half with some decent moves from Samuel Ashie-Quaye and captain Gladson Awako.



Asante Kotoko were playing deep in their own half and relied on the counter-attack.



The two teams failed to create any clear-cut chances in the first half and went into the break with spoils shared.



Godfred Asiamah's first touch nearly resulted in a goal for the Porcupine Warriors but the Great Olympics goalkeeper was up to the task to deny him.

Kotoko's Brazilian forward Michael Vinicius was introduced in the game in the 65th minute to replace Emmanuel Gyamfi, who had a quiet game.



The game began to open up from the 68th minute as the two sides pushed to score for the first goal of the game.



Great Olympics midfielder Michel Otuo saw his strike saved by Razak Abalorah following a beautiful worked ball.



Asiamah came close to breaking the deadlock in the 79th minute but his effort was pushed over for a corner kick



Michael Vinicius failed to direct his header from a Patrick Asmah cross as Olympics were left off the hook.



Great Olympics have managed to pick four points from a possible six from Asante Kotoko in the two meetings between the two sides in the ongoing campaign.