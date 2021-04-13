Great Olympics inability to progress due to bad leadership - Abeka Ankrah

Accra Great Olympics FC

Former Ghana Premier League winner, Abeka Ankrah, has blamed the leadership of Accra Great Olympics’ for the club’s inability to progress or win the league title.

Great Olympics has gone through a lot of phases to rediscover their form as they compete for the league title this season.



They had consistently suffered losses which tempered their promotion to the top league but for a decision by the Normalization Committee where an 18 club league was proposed, the wonder club made it back to the Premier League.



Speaking to Happy 98.8FM, the 1974 winner blamed the leadership of his former club as the reason for the club’s failure to win the Ghana league.

“You see, sometimes when you have a club that there is always quarrel in the team it will be difficult for you to progress. You know there have been so many chairmanship problems at Olympics so it makes it difficult for the team to progress”, Abeka lamented.



When asked if he’s worried as his former club has failed to win a league trophy after 47 years he said “Yes I’m worried because I’ve played the team before”.