Great Olympics must be focused if they want to win League title - Club Legend Abeka Ankrah

Accra Great Olympics FC

Former Accra Great Olympics player, Abeka Ankrah, has sent a word of caution to the team asking them to remain focused if they want to win the league.

Great Olympics last won the Ghana Premier League (GPL) 47 years ago in 1974, which saw a great display of talents from the likes of Abeka Ankrah, Obli Hammond, Awuley Quaye among others with Cecil Jones Attuquayfio as their coach during the time.



The Ga Mashie club has struggled to find their old form in recent times where they wandered in Division One League and later got a promotion to the premier league.



Great Olympics is in top form and they have chalked some glorious moments in the ongoing 2020/2021 league season.



Happy Sports led by George Mahama and MacPradise Okocha drew closer to a member of the 1974 winning team Abeka Ankrah to take his view on the current position of his club in the current league asking him if he thinks Olympics can win this season’s league trophy, and he said; “Yes, if the players are focused, if all the team the executives are focused, they can do something. With Commitment and dedication and if that spirit of ‘we want to die for the club’ exist among them they can do something.”

“They should concentrate on what they are doing technically and practically”, Abeka added.



He warned the team against any possible complacent situation that may find its way into the team.



“They shouldn’t be swollen-headed if they want to win the league. Now that they have started the second round they should be very alert other than that something will slip out of them.”



Accra Great Olympics lies second to Asante Kotoko in the ongoing league with 33 points after 19 games.