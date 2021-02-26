Great Olympics put $250,000 price tag on Gladson Awako

Accra Great Olympics captain, Gladson Awako

Ghana Premier League side, Accra Great Olympics is reported to have asked city rivals Hearts of Oak to pay $250,000 for the services of midfielder Gladson Awako.

Awako, a member of the squad that won the 2009 FIFA U20 World Cup has been outstanding in the ongoing GPL season and has become a subject of interest to many clubs.



According to reports, the Phobians have inquired about the availability of the midfielder as they aim to bolster their squad in the ongoing transfer window.



But Olympics are reluctant to lose such a key member of their squad and will only consider a sale if their demands are met.

The two-time Ghana Premier League champions are reportedly asking for $250,000 plus Patrick Razak and a goalkeeper as conditions for the release.



Accra Hearts of Oak is expected to weigh its options in the coming days before making its next move.