Great Olympics receive approval to play GPL home matches at WAFA Park

Berekum Chelsea Players Confer Vs Great Olympics GPL 1 Great Olympics team

Tue, 18 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League side, Great Olympics will play the rest of their home games this season at the WAFA Park in Sogakope.

A request put in by the club has been approved by the competitions department of the Ghana Football Association.

“The Competitions Department of the Ghana Football Association has approved Accra Great Olympics FC's request to move their home matches to their alternative match venue in Sogakope, for the remainder of the season.

“This decision was taken on Monday, April 17, 2023, after a careful review of the reasons stated by the club,” parts of a communique from the GFA said.

It added, “The Accra Sports Stadium and the WAFA park were approved by the Club Licensing Committee of the GFA for Accra Great Olympics FC as main and alternative venues respectively at the start of the season.”

According to the Ghana FA communiqué, Great Olympics decided to change their home venue because of the high cost of honouring matches in Accra.

Source: footballghana.com
