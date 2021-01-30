Great Olympics scribe fires potshot at Hearts of Oak ahead of ‘Mantse’ derby

Hearts will take on Olympics today

Public Relations ?Officer of Great Olympics, Saint Osei has taken a dig at Hearts of Oak ahead of the ‘Mantse’ derby on Saturday.

The Dade Boys will play as guests to Hearts of Oak in Week 11 of the ongoing campaign at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Great Olympics will thread cautiously going into the encounter following their 4-0 drubbing at the hands of their adversaries in the truncated 2019/20 campaign.



According to the club's spokesman, his outfit are primed for the maximum points on Saturday, claiming the Blues will repeat the dose they gave Asante Kotoko at the venue some weeks ago.

“We’re taking the three points on Saturday. Even Kotoko tasted defeat against us, how much more Hearts of Oak,” Osei remarked on Happy FM.



“Kotoko with bigger pedigree couldn’t survive so Hearts of Oak shouldn’t think of escaping our wrath.”



Great Olympics, who have 15 points from 10 matches, sit 6th place with Hearts of Oak flying in 2nd spot with 16 points.