Great Olympics star Gladson Awako anticipates tough test against Medeama

Gladson Awako, Great Olympics Captain

Captain for Accra Great Olympics, Gladson Awako has revealed that he is expecting a tough test when his team takes on Medeama SC this weekend.

The capital-based club will face the team from Tarkwa this weekend in what will be the first match for both sides in the second round of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Speaking in a preview to the game in an interview with Happy FM, Gladson Awako is booming with confidence about his team’s chances of winning but admits it will not be an easy game.



“It is going to be a very difficult game. They are a very good side with a good coach and players. All we want to do is win the match on Friday,” the experienced attacker said.

Having spent time with Medeama SC midfield dynamo Justice Blay in the camp of the Black Stars, Gladson Awako says he can handle the threat of the former Asante Kotoko man.



“We all know Justice Blay’s quality and I have trained with him for four-five weeks now. So I know his weakness and how to deal with him,” the Olympics star added.



The match is scheduled to be played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday and will kick-off at 18:00GMT.