Great Olympics star Gladson Awako eyes Black Stars call-up ahead of AFCON qualifiers

Great Olympics star Gladson Awako has said he hopes his exploits will be recognized by the technical handlers of the Black Stars ahead of the upcoming AFCON qualifiers in March.

The 30-year-old has been one of the best players in the domestic top-flight winning four man of the match awards and also crowed Player of the Month for December in the ongoing season.



The former TP Mazembe midfielder says it will be a dream come true to be invited to play for the senior national team.



“It will be a dream come true for me to play for the Black Stars. It is something I have been looking forward to all these years and I will grab the opportunity,” he said.



“The coach will decide when the time comes but I will continue working hard to ensure I make the team in their next grouping,” he added.

Awako has scored three goals in nine appearances for Great Olympics in the ongoing campaign.



The Black Stars will resume the AFCON qualifiers in March this year with games coming up against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.



