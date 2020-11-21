Great Olympics stun Legon Cities 3-0 in first win of the season

Accra Great Olympics players in celebration mood (Photo by Dada Oliseh)

Great Olympics recorded their first win of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season with an impressive performance against Legon Cities in the Accra derby on matchday two.

The “Dade boys” secured a 3-0 win over The Royals at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The first chance of the game went to Olympics as Gladson Awako struck the woodwork with his strike in the 10th minute.



The former Berekum Chelsea midfielder nearly beat Fatau Dauda with another strike which went off-target.



Great Olympics continued with their dominance in the first half but were denied in the 23rd minute by Legon Cities goalkeeper Fatau Dauda.



Maxwell Nii Aduquaye was inches away from breaking the deadlock for Olympics but he just hit a feeble shot into the hands of the Legon Cities goalkeeper.

A brilliant individual effort from Olympics forward Mudasiru helped his side win a free-kick which was expertly converted by Gladson Awako.



Awako’s effort was deflected into the net as Great Olympics took the lead in the 44th minute.



Great Olympics goalkeeper Agyare was not troubled in the first half by the away side.



Olympics went into the break with a 1-0 lead over Legon Cities.



After recess, Great Olympics were awarded a penalty in the 51st minute and Maxwell Acquaye was up to the task as he scored from the spot-kick to increase the lead for the home side.

Legon Cities had a shot at redemption but Yakubu’s effort in the 71st minute was parried away by the Great Olympics goalkeeper for a corner kick



Samuel Abbey scored the third goal of the game for Olympics in the 83rd minute to cement the victory against Legon Cities.



Great Olympics have accrued four points out of two games after this win in the ongoing season.