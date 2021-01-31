Great Olympics taunt Hearts of Oak after winning ‘Mantse derby’

At stake was only not the three points, but also the bragging rights of who are the ‘Landlords’ of Accra.
It is a game that goes beyond just picking valuable three points and leapfrogging other clubs to move closer to winning the title.
It’s a game that pits the two sides of Accra against each other. The tenants and the landlords. The Mantses (The Royals) and the subjects.
For fans of either club, the feeling that comes with their club getting one over their ‘noisy neighbours’ is indescribable.
Prior to last night’s game at the Accra Sports Stadium, the last five games had gone the way of Accra Hearts of Oak with the Phobians losing none.
Based on current form, the trend was expected to continue but Hearts were given the shock of their lives when boyhood Hearts fan Gladson Awako scored a belter to put Olympics in the driving seat.
With Hearts struggling to recover from the goal, Maxwell Quaye added the second three minutes later as Yaw Preko masterminded a great victory over a team he is considered a legend.
On a normal day, the Twitter handle of Great Olympics is a ‘whole mood’ how much more when they defeat their bitterest rivals.
Videos, memes and all kinds of hilarious posts have been shared by the account as they make fun of their rivals.
Hearts of Oak were forced to reply a few of the tweets but the clapbacks were even funnier, and from a Hearts perspective, irritating than the initial tweets.
Check out some of the tweets below
Good evening, @HeartsOfOakGH— HEARTS 0-2 OLY (@AccraGtOlympics) January 30, 2021
We shall continue later. pic.twitter.com/6wsD6SuAu8
ICYMI: ????????#DADE pic.twitter.com/ADvZmHb4ER— HEARTS 0-2 OLY (@AccraGtOlympics) January 30, 2021
One Langabell ???????? https://t.co/DSe7MRkDwf— HEARTS 0-2 OLY (@AccraGtOlympics) January 30, 2021
Boossu @sarkodie— HEARTS 0-2 OLY (@AccraGtOlympics) January 30, 2021
There’s no rapper like you in this Africa.
Next time you decide to visit Accra sports stadium, be in the blue & white corner.
Greatness rolls with greatness.
When Olele is a member of your coaching staff. ???? #DADE pic.twitter.com/C4KW5hxYHI— HEARTS 0-2 OLY (@AccraGtOlympics) January 30, 2021
https://t.co/idkOFZlXfU pic.twitter.com/AGtNvRn8lv— HEARTS 0-2 OLY (@AccraGtOlympics) January 30, 2021
