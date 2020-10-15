Great Olympics team manager George Alhassan targets top-four finish

Former Black Stars striker, George Alhassan

Accra Great Olympics team manager, George Alhassan has revealed that the club's objective is to reach the Top 4 or possibly be in the top three ahead of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.

George Alhassan, who won the domestic top-flight league with the ‘Dade boys’ during his playing days is confident that his outfit is ready and will overcome the big boys to achieve their target for the campaign.



According to him, the Wonder Club in previous years used to be among the top three clubs in the country and has vowed to do everything possible to help the club return to where it belongs.



Speaking to Accra-based Angel FM, he said, “There have been a lot of changes in the club so I believe things will go on well for us. I’m now the Team Manager and ready to collaborate with the coach to achieve greatness.”

“Since we started training, I think we have done a very good recruitment as most of the fans are happy. Ones we have not started the season we can’t say we will win the league or not but we are preparing to position ourselves at least in the top four teams like those days.”



“In previous years, it was Hearts of Oak, Kotoko and Olympics and vice versa. So this time around we have put things in place to return to that position,” he said.



George Alhassan won the Ghana Premier League goal king on two occasions and subsequently won the Africa Cup of Nations trophy twice for Ghana before calling it a quit.