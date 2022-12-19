Great Olympics to lock horns with Aduana Stars on Tuesday

Accra Great Olympics

Accra Great Olympics will battle League leaders Aduana FC at Sogakope WAFA Park on Tuesday.

The game has been moved to Sogakope due to the Accra Sports Stadium rented out for musical concerts by the National Sports Authority.



Great Olympics lost their week eight game against Berekum Chelsea by a goal to nil as Aduana FC also slipped to a 2-1 loss to Tamale City at the Aliu Mahama stadium.



The Dade boys have amassed 14 points after eight games and sit in 4th place having won two, lost two and drawn one in their last five games.

The Ogya boys have also won three and lost two of their last five game in the League.



The two teams will be hoping to bounce back after their respective defeats on match day eight before the league break.