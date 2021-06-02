Great Olympics will beat Hearts of Oak again – Oluboi Commodore

Accra Hearts of Oak lost 2-0 to Great Olympics in the first round

Accra Great Olympics General Manager, Oluboi Commodore is optimistic about their chances of beating city rivals Hearts of Oak on matchday 28 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Dade boys will lock horns with the rainbow boys on matchday 28 of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 6, 2021.



Having beaten the Phobians in the first leg, Oluboi Commodore believes his side will inflict another defeat on the club.



“They (Hearts) know Olympics very well and are aware of what we can do to them”.

“We will beat them again”.



“Even if we allow them to select players for the game and also to use Alhaji Akambi as the centre referee for the game, we will still beat them”.