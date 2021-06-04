Great Olympics will beat Hearts without Awako and Abbey-Quarshie – Olympics PRO

File photo: Accra Hearts of Oak logo

The Public Relations Officer for Great Olympics, Saint Osei, has said that his side will beat regional rivals Hearts of Oak without two of their key players.

Great Olympics will be without captain Gladson Awako and Samuel Abbey-Quarshie in the Accra derby against Hearts of Oak on matchday 28 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The two players are on national duty with Gladson Awako in the camp of the Black Stars for the international friendlies against Morocco and Côte d’Ivoire next week.



Samuel Abbey-Quarshie has also joined the Black Meteors team for the Japan and South Korea friendlies.



Despite the absence of these two key players the Olympics PRO is confident his side can end Hearts’ unbeaten run.



“They will not get it easy like the other clubs. They (Hearts of Oak) say they will score us 8 we shall see. Even without Gladson Awako, Kasim, Abbey-Quarshie, we will still score them”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.

“Why didn’t they release their players to the national team if they are not afraid of Olympics. We released our players.



It will never happen that we will loose to Hearts of Oak. We are only praying for fair officiating”, he concluded.



Hearts of Oak are unbeaten in their last five games in the Premier League. The Phobians lost the first tie when they faced Olympics in the first round of the season.



Hearts will be hoping to avenge that defeat whilst Great Olympics seeks to close the gap at the top.