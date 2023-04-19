Great Olympics will survive relegation - Christopher Nettey

Great Olympics defender, Christopher Nettey [L]

Accra Great Olympics defender, Christopher Nettey has expressed confidence that his team will avoid relegation in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

After a difficult start to the season, Olympics parted ways with their former coach Yaw Preko and hired Bismark Kobi-Mensah, who had previously coached Karela United.



Since Kobi-Mensah took over three months ago, the team has won two games, drawn two, and lost two.



Despite their poor start to the season, Nettey is optimistic about the team's chances of survival.



"We are moving to the WAFA Park and I believe it is in the best interest of the club," he said in an interview with JoySports.

"There are few matches to end the end of the season but I am convinced that Great Olympics will survive relegation," he added.



Olympics are currently 17th on the league table with 31 points. They still have eight games to play.



Great Olympics will host Tamale City in a matchday 27 game at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



