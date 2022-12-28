0
Great Somas win Hope In Boots U-13 tournament

Hope In Boots.jpeg Great Somas are champions of Hope In Boots U-13 tournament

Wed, 28 Dec 2022

Ghanaian colt club, Great Somas have been crowned champions of the 2022 Hope In Boots community U-13 tournament.

The Mambruk-based club defeated All Yankees 2-1 in the finals to win the tournament put together for young footballers below the age of 13 as part of the GFA's catch them young project.

Bukom-based All Yankees drew the first blood in the game but Great Somas fought back to win the game at the Stephen Appiah’s Astroturf Park in Mamprobi after a brace from Angel Oppong Andy.

Lord Obeng Nyarko of All Yankees despite conceding two goals in the finals ended the tournament as the best goalkeeper.

Maxwell Angabey, also after leading his team to win the competition, was adjudged the player of the tournament.

All Yankees, Banana inn FC, Young lions, Great Somas, Happy Stars, Perseverance, Cedabs, Real Power, Might Victory, Leaders Future, Mamprobi united, Cosmos, Leeds united, Phobia Babies, KG Trust, and Boca Juniors were the participating teams in the tournament.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
