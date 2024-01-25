Great footballer, wrong environment - Delay leads social media reactions to Inaki's goal against Barcelona

Inaki Williams

Popular Ghanaian broadcaster, Deloris Frimpong along with some Ghanaians on social media, especially X (Formerly Twitter), have blamed Black Stars players for Inaki Williams' poor outing at the 2023 AFCON after the player scored on his return to Athletic Club.

Inaki came from the bench to score in extra time and inspired the Basque club to a 4-2 win over Barcelona in the Copa del Rey on January 24, 2023.



The game was just about 48 hours after Ghana's last match at the AFCON, which they drew 2-2 and failed to progress to the last 16.



Following his goal against Barcelona after, some Ghanaians argue that Inaki fails to perform in national colors because he does not get supplies from midfield.



A section singled out Jordan Ayew and Kudus Mohammed for often turning a blind eye to Inaki's good runs in behind defense.



For Delay, she believes that Inaki is a good player but Black Stars is not a favourable environment for him.

Inaki Williams switched nationality to play for Ghana in June 2022 and have scored one goal in 17 matches.



Below are Ghanaians' reactions to Inaki Williams goal





Jordan Ayew you dey see talent, if you get ball then you do your botos like gallon then you no go pass Inaki Williams — Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) January 24, 2024

Inaki Williams kwasia You come Ghana ibi nkwasia Back pass you know give



Breaking my heart twice in a Week — Kay???? (@KayPoissonOne) January 24, 2024

It’s clear Inaki Williams was not the problem. — Dr. George (@GeorgeAnagli) January 24, 2024

Inaki Williams is showing us what he can do when our players release the balls.



No be otofista and gyimie pic.twitter.com/Nt9akRTxbx — TWO TERTY (@TwoTerty_) January 24, 2024

Inaki Williams makes these same runs during matches for Ghana but never gets the ball, lmao. pic.twitter.com/cwZk3j7z5V — Elvis ???????? (@Kayjnr10) January 24, 2024

If Jordan Ayew, Kudus and Semenyo passed the ball to Inaki Williams, he would have been the best player at this AFCON. pic.twitter.com/Qz4uBGRcbT — Lατιf (@iLatif_) January 24, 2024

Inaki Williams has really exposed Black Stars???????????? Eno be the players dema fault — Don (@Opresii) January 24, 2024

Inaki Williams and his brother Nico destroying Barca whilst Dede Ayew and his brother Jordan destroying Black Stars hmm pic.twitter.com/vFK0Rzcs8y — Beno SarkCess (@BenopaOnyx1) January 24, 2024

My God, I will never forgive Jordan Ayew for making Inaki Williams look like an average player????????????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Bfkmkugsax — Drayyy???????? (@drayy09) January 25, 2024

Few hours after touching spain Inaki Williams scored against Barcelona in copa del ray



Jordan Ayew prefers to be Fouled than pass the ball to Inaki. ???? pic.twitter.com/wRHeCWREVT — ENOCK (@enocksmith84) January 25, 2024

Never doubted Inaki Williams. Jordan Ayew is the fraud pic.twitter.com/7vOyYeQ0C7 — Dr Sneaker Nyame (@SneakerNyame_) January 25, 2024

EE/EK