‘Great team effort’ - Baba Rahman hails PAOK’s win over OFI

Defender, Abdul Baba Rahman

Ghanaian defender Abdul Baba Rahman has reacted to PAOK’s victory over OFI in the Greek Super League on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old scored and assisted as his team emerged 4-0 winners in the round 16 match.



After the game, the former Chelsea man took to social media to express his excitement about scoring in the massive win.



“Great team effort tonight… thanks for the support back home. We hope to have you back soon,” Baba Rahman wrote on Instagram.



In the home match for PAOK FC, Baba Rahman assisted Kiril Despodov in scoring the first goal in the 39th minute.



Just two minutes later, the Black Stars full-back was presented with a good chance and scored himself to double the lead for the hosts.

Continuing to play a key role for his team, the experienced defender helped PAOK in the second half to cruise to a big win and amass all three points.



The other two goals were scored by Marcos Antônio and Brandon Thomas.



The victory propels PAOK FC to the top of the Greek Super League standings.



PAOK FC will play Aris Thessaloniki FC away on January 7th.