‘Great to have Charles Sagoe Jr around and see how he develops’ - Mikel Arteta

Charles Sagoe Jr afte the Asenal game against Brentford

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said it is great to have Ghana talent Charles Sagoe Jr around the team.

The Spanish tactician added that he is optimistic to see how the 19-year-old develops in the future after handing him a surprise start in Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Brentford.



Sagoe had the opportunity to start the Carabao Cup game on Wednesday because the Gunners have many players out injured.



The teenager impressed, with Arteta praising his versatility but stressed at post-game presser: “He’s a winger. He plays off the right, off the left, he’s played as a nine as well this season quite a lot of minutes so he’s quite versatile in those positions.

‘It’s great to have him around and see how he develops."



Sagoe Jr will be hoping it is the first of many opportunities to play under Arteta, although the fitness issues the likes of Saka, Martinelli and Leandro Trossard are not expected to keep them out for long.