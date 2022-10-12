Grejohn Kyei named in French Ligue 1 Team of the Week after Round 10

Grejohn Kyei

Ghanaian international, Grejohn Kyei has earned a place in the French Ligue 1 Team of the Week after his top performance for Clermont Foot 63 over the weekend.

On Sunday, the attacker was in action for his team and scored the winning goal to help his team cruise past AJ Auxerre in the matchday 10 encounter of the French top-flight league.



Having earned a top rating at the end of the game, the hardworking attacker has been given a place in the Team of the Week put together by SofaScore.

Grejohn Kyei made the Team of the Week as the only player from Clermont Foot while Stade Rennais FC had more players on the team.



Meanwhile, Lorient's striker Terem Moffi was adjudged Player of the Week in the French Ligue 1.