Grejohn Kyei provides two assists as Servette secure impressive Europa League win

France-born Ghanaian Grejohn Kyei up against Ruzomberok FC

France-born Ghanaian Grejohn Kyei put up an excellent performance as Servette secured an impressive 3-0 victory in the Europa League clash against Ruzomberok on Thursday, August, 27.

Kyei assisted two goals to help Servette reach the second qualification round of the competition.



The 25-year-old’s first assisted Miroslav Stevanovic to give Servette the lead in the 54th minute. Alexis Atunes profited from Kyei’s second assist in the 86th minute.



In between the two assists, Senegalese Arial Mendy found the net for Servettttte.

Kyei will be hoping Servette makes it to the group stage of the competition.



He joined the Swiss club in August 2019 and has a contract which runs out in 2022.

