Grejohn Kyei scores for Clermont Foot in win over Angers

Grejohn Kyei Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei

Mon, 17 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei was on target for Clermont Foot in their victory over Angers in the French Ligue 1.

The 27-year-old was handed a starting role and lasted the entire duration as his outfit inflicted a 2-1 win over Angers on Sunday afternoon.

The visitors, Angers opened the scoring through Adrien Hunou after 28 minutes, connecting from Nabil Bentaleb's pass.

In the 33rd minutes, Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei scored from the spot to restore parity for the host.

Six minutes later, Muhammed-Cham Saracevic found the back of the net to make it 2-1 for the home team as Clermont Foot secure the three maximum points.

Meanwhile, Kyei’s compatriot, Alidu Seidu was sent off in the clash after picking up a second yellow card in the additional minutes of the game.

