Sports News

Grejohn Kyei to face former side Reims in Europa League qualifiers

Grejohn Kyei plays for Servette

French-born Ghanaian footballer Grejohn Kyei will face his former club Reims in the second round qualifiers of Europa League on September 12.

Kyei left the French Ligue 1 side in the 2018/19 season to Switzerland to join Servette.



He was loaned by Reims to Lens for the 2018/19 campaign making 20 appearances and scoring four goals.

The former Lens players will face his former side in this European knockout tie which comes off at the Stade de Geneve.



Grejohn played 23 matches for Servette in the 2019/20 season and scored four goals, registering three assists.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.