Greuther Fürth Gideon Jung has been suspended for two games

Defender Gideon Jung

Defender Gideon Jung will be unavailable for the next two games for SpVgg Greuther Furth.

The DFB made the announcement on Wednesday, following the central defender's red card last matchday.



Jung was shown a red card by referee Felix Zwayer in the 45th minute of last Saturday's away encounter against FC St. Pauli after being the last guy to trip his opponent with an emergency tackle.



The 28-year-old will miss the home game against FC Magdeburg as well as the match at Paderborn.

SpVgg Greuther Furth won their league game against FC Magdeburg today. In the second half, Fürth made the early decision with a double strike and a 2-0 lead.



German-born Ghanaian defender Daniel Heber put the ball into his own net in the 69th minute. Lukas Petkov made it 3-0 in the 75th minute.



Gideon Jung has made ten appearances and assisted one goal in the German Bundesliga 2 this season.