Greuther Fürth manager Alex Zorniger ready to give Gideon Jung more responsibilities

Ghanaian midfielder Gideon Jung

The manager of Spvgg Greuther Fürth, Alex Zorniger has indicated that he is happy Ghanaian midfielder Gideon Jung has extended his contract with the club.

According to him, the 28-year-old has a lot of experience and will help the team a lot going forward.



The coach notes that Gideon Jung will be given more responsibilities after extending his stay.



"Gidi has great skills against and with the ball. It is important that he is constantly healthy. With his extensive experience, he will also take on even more responsibility in our team in the future,” coach Alex Zorniger said as quoted on the website of Spvgg Greuther Fürth.

Speaking after inking the dotted lines of his contract, an elated Gideon Jung said he is excited about his future at Greuther Fürth.



"I feel very comfortable and am very grateful to everyone here for always supporting me even during my injury time. I'm happy that I was able to play a lot of games in the second half of the season and I'm happy about the prospects here in Fürth beyond the end of the season,” the defensive midfielder said.