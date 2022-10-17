Gross disrespect - Stephen Offei lambasts Hearts over Samuel Boadu's inner perimeter access

Former Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

Former Hearts of Oak player Stephen Offei has lashed out at the club for allowing their recently sacked manager, Samual Boadu, to have access to the players during the second leg of Hearts of Oak's CAF Confederations Cup playoffs against AS Real Bamako on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Boadu, who was axed a few weeks ago, showed up at the Accra Sports Stadium and reportedly engaged the players ahead of the match.



Offei opined that the act was disrespectful and quizzed the club's hierarchy's intent of granting Boadu access to the inner perimeter.



"Gross disrespect to allow a sacked coach to enter inner perimeter; what was the intent?" He quizzed, as quoted by footballghana.com.



Hamza Obeng, who was present at the stadium and worked as Boadu's assistant at Hearts of Oak, explained what led to the former manager entering the inner perimeter.

"I would want to correct a wrong assertion. I was seated at the VVIP throughout the game with Boadu's wife. Because it was creating a scene, he had to give in and join them on the field. I would want to place on record that, Boadu never went to the dressing room as being reported," he told PhobiaXtra.



Hearts of Oak won the game 1-0, failing to overturn their 3-0 defeat from the first leg. AS Bamako sailed through to the group stage, winning 3-1 on aggregate.



