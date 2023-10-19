Group supports Basake Holy Stars to secure premier league qualification

Basake Holy Stars FC receives a cheque from a benevolent group

Source: Daniel Kaku

A group known as Hon Simon's Project made up of security officers from Ellembelle District of the Western Region, has offered GHC10,000 to the Basake Holy Stars football club in Ellembelle district.

The team started as a Division Three football club and they qualified from second division to Division One in 2021.



Basake Holy Stars currently play their home games at Crosby Awuah Memorial astro turf at Aiyinasi in the Ellembelle district.



The team commenced the 2023-2024 National Division One League on October 8, 2023, when they traveled to Asekem to beat Asekem FC by one goal.



They returned to Aiyinasi Crosby Awuah Memorial Astroturf on Sunday, October 15, 2023, to humiliate the famous Swedru All Blacks by four goals to one (4-1).



So far, The team has played two games with two victories.

With two games so far, Ellembelle-based Basake Holy Stars football club is topping the National Division One League Zone Two table with six points plus four goals.



To aid the team in qualifying for the 2024-2025 Ghana Premier League, the Hon Simon's Project group presented a cheque of Ten Thousand Ghana Cedis to the team on Sunday, October 15, 2023, before the start of the game.



Disclosing the rationale behind the kind gesture, Theophilus Cudjoe, the PRO for the group stated, "Now, we have no premier league team on our land, Holy Stars was sharing the same pitch with Karela United and now Karela United is no more so there is the need for us to support Basake Holy Stars to succeed".



He took the opportunity to commend the president and founder of Basake Holy Stars, Simon Ehomah for supporting a lot of youth of Basake and Ellembelle district as a whole in so many ways.



"We will use this platform to thank Hon. Simon Ehomah for helping us the members of this group to get to where we are now. We all grew up to meet this team (Basake Holy Stars), we got nurtured through this team and we owe all that we have today to the team", he said.

"Hon Simon has done a lot for the youth so this is to show appreciation and encourage others to follow suit", he added.



He said their group would always rally behind the team to secure premier league qualification.



"We promise the management and the playing body that, we have come for the team this season and will make sure things go well", he emphasized.



He, therefore, seized the opportunity to call on the good people of Ellembelle and Nzema as a whole to come together to support Basake Holy Stars to qualify for the premier league next season.



"We are begging and entreating all football-loving fans to throw their support behind us (Holy Stars) as they had done for Karela because, for us, we will never leave Nzema", he pleaded.

He also took the opportunity to urge the players to work harder for the team to be promoted to the premier league.



Moreover, the teeming supporters of Basake Holy Stars commended the players and the technical handlers of the team for beating Swedru All Blacks by 4-1.



They pledged their commitment to rally behind the team to win all their home games at Aiyinasi Crosby Awuah Memorial Astroturf.



The playing body also expressed their profound appreciation for the kind gesture and pledged to do everything possible to qualify for the 2024-2025 Ghana Premier League season.