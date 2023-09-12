Guinea giants Horoya AC to arrive in Ghana on Friday for Medeama showdown

Horoya AC

Guinean side, Horoya AC will arrive in Ghana on Friday for their second round of the first leg of the preliminary games against Medeama SC.

They are expected to arrive in Ghana with 25 players together with technical team members.



Horoya will be hosted by the Ghana Premier League side at the Cape Coast Stadium in the first leg on September 17.



They will hold their mandatory training at the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday, September 16 before the game the following day.



Horoya will hope to record a favourable score line before the reverse leg on September 30 at the General Lansana Conte Stadium.

Meanwhile, Medeama SC will be without their former skipper, Vincent Atinga.



Atinga has left the club following the expiration of his contract. He won the Premier League and the Super Cup during his two-and-a-half years stay at the club.



He was also adjudged the best player at the maiden Ghana Football Association (GFA) awards.