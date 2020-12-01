Gushiegu PC, Hassan Tampuli shows off ball juggling skills

NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Gushegu, Alhassan Tampuli

Parliamentary Aspirant for the Gushiegu constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party, Hassan Tampuli has proved there is more to him than what meets the eye.

One may see Hassan Tampuli as only a learned fellow, a businessman and a politician but Hassan has proved he can go toe to toe to some of the world’s ace football freestylers.



As part of his promise to support the good people of Gushiegu, the politician has donated an ambulance, sewing machines, barbering machines and some hair dryers to the constituency.



The highlight of his presentation was when he handed over some football kits and also joined the youth in a competitive display of football skills and his performance was met with so much admiration.

Watch Video below:



