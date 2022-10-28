0
Gyan's penalty miss against Uruguay shattered our World Cup dreams - Olele

Asamoah Gyan Uruguay Wc Gyan reacts after missing the decisive kick in 2010

Fri, 28 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Kingson has revealed that Asamoah Gyan's penalty miss against Uruguay shattered their World Cup dreams.

Ghana was on the verge of playing in the semifinals of the Mundial in South Africa in 2010.

Gyan failed to convert a 90th spot-kick awarded to the Black Stars after Luis Suarez prevented Dominic Adiyah's goal-bound header.

Uruguay went on to eliminate Ghana on penalties, shattering Ghana's hopes of making history.

However, Kingson, who was part of the squad insists that Gyan shattered their dreams, but was quick to admit that it's part of the football.

"It was a mixed feeling, our dreams were shattered when Gyan missed from the penalty spot but most importantly we were at the center of history, missing penalty is part of the game," he told Ignite Media.

Gyan remains the country's all-time leading goalscorer with 51 goals. The 36-year-old has played in three World Cups in Germany, South Africa, and Brazil in 2006, 2010 and 2014 respectively.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars face Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

