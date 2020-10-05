Gyan is incomparable, organise a testimonial match for him – Bernard Arthur tells GFA

Black Stars striker , Asamoah Gyan

Former Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Bernard Arthur has urged the Ghana Football Association to organise a testimonial match for one of the country's all-time greats, Asamoah Gyan.

Asamoah Gyan is Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 106 appearances and Africa's leading top scorer with six goals at the FIFA World Cup.



Gyan has been to numerous Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and has lost the title on two occasions in 2010 Angola against Egypt and 2015 Equatorial Guinea-Gabon against Cote d'Ivoire in the finals.



According to the former Liberty Professionals forward, he does not understand why Gyan has not been honoured with a testimonial game after an illustrious career with the national team since 2003.

Speaking to S.K Ntim of Bryt FM in Koforidua, he said: “Gyan is incomparable and I’m not saying this because he is my friend but I’m being real”



“Looking at his achievement for the country, I believe by now we should have played a match to honour him, he deserve to be celebrated. You can make a case for other players in the national team but Gyan has done a lot.”



“I think it will be great to play a testimonial game for him and I’m sure he will be happy with that,” he concluded.