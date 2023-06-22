Gyan's biggest dream was to win AFCON for Ghana - Agyemang Badu

Asamoah Gyan and Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

Former Ghana international, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, has disclosed that Asamoah Gyan's greatest aspiration in football was to win the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

After announcing his retirement from football on Tuesday, Asamoah Gyan has received numerous accolades from FIFA, CAF, the Ghana Football Association, and his former teammates such as Michael Essien, Stephen Appiah, and Agyemang Badu.



During an interview on Connect FM, Agyemang Badu revealed that winning the AFCON was Asamoah Gyan's top priority and a lifelong dream for him.



"The African Cup of Nations was his ultimate goal; he wanted to win it for Ghana, and that was his dream," Agyemang Badu stated.



Agyemang Badu, who had a close relationship with the legendary Asamoah Gyan, reminisced about how Gyan assisted him in settling down when he first joined Udinese in Italy.

"He introduced me to the Udinese board as his younger brother, which greatly helped me settle in. Asamoah Gyan played a significant role in my European career, and I am grateful to him," Badu expressed.



Furthermore, Badu emphasized that while representing the Black Stars, "Asamoah Gyan gave everything to the nation but one thing that most of his close friends know is that his biggest aim was to win the AFCON trophy for Ghana but unfortunately he couldn’t achieve that and sometimes he feels hurt."



Agyemang Badu, who won the 2009 U-20 World Cup with Ghana and participated in several AFCON tournaments, shared these insights to shed light on Gyan's unwavering commitment and the immense significance he attached to winning the prestigious continental competition.



JNA/FNOQ