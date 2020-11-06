Gyan targets winning laurels with Legon Cities

Gyan trained with the Royals for the first time on Tuesday

Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan has revealed that he is aiming at winning trophies with Legon Cities Football Club.

Gyan, who trained with the Royals for the first time on Tuesday, November 3, told the club’s media team he believes his target is achievable.



“It is part of the targets. We have done a lot of signings which means they have a project, they have an ambition, they want to do something and being part of it makes me happy.



“Nobody knows what is going to happen but everything will depend on the team,” he said.

The Black Stars all-time top scorer added that before they can achieve the said target, Legon Cities would need to work as a team and that is the only way they can be successful.



“I think the management are doing extremely well, they are doing their job and we the players will also make sure we do our job on the field. It is a collective thing, it is not only about the players. It is about the whole team – the management and everybody has to get involved so we can have success. If the players are not happy, I don’t think we can have success and so far, you could see the players are happy and we can’t wait for the start of the season,” Gyan added.



Legon Cities will play their first game of the 2020-2021 Ghana Premier League season against Berekum Chelsea.