HAG to honour Saka Acquaye

Former Deputy Director (Technical) of the National Sports Authority, Saka Acquaye

The Handball Association of Ghana (HAG) will organise a health walk on Saturday in honour of the former Deputy Director (Technical) of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Saka Acquaye, who passed on in June, this year.

The walk will begin from the Azumah Nelson Sports Complex through the principal streets of Kaneshie and then back to the complex.



National handball coach, George Bankole, made this known when the national executives of the association presented 30 cases of water and an undisclosed amount of money to the family of the late Acquaye.



Mr Bankole said participants of the walk would be drawn from all handball clubs, veteran handball players and the entire sporting fraternity.



“Saka was a sportsman and best way to honour his memory is to have a walk in his honour,” he said.



Eulogising the former Deputy Director of NSA, Mr Bankole said Mr Acquaye, also known as ‘Fishey’ was a pillar of sports development in the country, especially handball.

According to him, the contribution of Mr Acquaye to the sport was immense as he had once served as a player, coach and secretary to the association for a long time before he was appointed the Deputy Director, Technical, of the NSA.



He said the Deputy Director was a man ready to serve at any time and his demise was a great loss to the entire sports fraternity.



He pledged the association’s support to the family and also during the funeral.



Receiving the items, a sister of Mr Acquaye, Emmanuella Sackey, thanked the association for its support.

