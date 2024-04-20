Haaland will not start for Hearts of Oak if he was in Ghana – Charles Taylor

Charles Taylor

Former footballer Charles Kweku Bismark Taylor Asampong has made big claims about Manchester City and Norway striker, Erling Haaland.

The former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko striker believes if the Premier League top scorer for last season was in Ghana he would not make the starting lineup for the Phobians.



Despite his struggles this season, Haaland has scored 31 goals in 39 games in all competitions this season but has not been in the reach vein of form he was last season that saw him win the Premier League top scorer.



Speaking on his usual appearance on Angel TV, Taylor, who has been outspoken and controversial on many football issues, doubts one of the best strikers in Europe would start for his former team.



“If Haaland was in Ghana, he wouldn’t even start for Hearts of Oak. He will sit on the bench. Tell him that I said if he comes to Ghana, he won’t even start for Hearts of Oak,” Taylor asserted.

Charles Taylor began his playing career at the Great Olympics.



He later transferred to Hearts of Oak in 2000, where he helped them win the Ghana Premier League in the 2000, 2001 and 2002 seasons.



He is known for his excellent dribbling skills and ability to terrorize opponents, earning him the nickname "Terror."



He was a key member of the famous "64 Battalion" that won the African Champions League in 2000 and consecutive Ghanaian league titles. He also played for Asante Kotoko.